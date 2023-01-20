Steve Bannon Declares ‘Unity Is a Mirage’ for GOP, Asks Mike Lindell How His RNC Chair Victory Would Be ‘Anything But a Disaster’

Steve Bannon doesn’t believe unity lies in the Republican Party’s future, a point he made this week to Mike Lindell, who is looking to challenge Ronna McDaniel to become chair of the Republican National Committee.

Bannon also invited McDaniel onto his War Room podcast to make her case for remaining as RNC chair after disappointing results for the party in the midterms. During his chat with Lindell, Bannon said he was frustrated with calls to “unify” the party, arguing it’s not possible today.

The former adviser for President Donald Trump cited Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (R) as part of an establishment that will never fully accept Trumpism, arguing Ducey and others haven’t supported Trump-endorsed Kari Lake as she’s continued to claim voter fraud was behind her loss in the midterms.

“Unity is a mirage … In the Cold War under [Ronald] Reagan, you could do it. It doesn’t exist today because you have a populist, nationalist, America First [movement] that is Trump and the Trump movement that is just diametrically opposed,” Bannon said.

Bannon asked Lindell how pulling an upset and unseating McDaniel would lead to any sort of unity.

“Why would your victory at the RNC be anything but a total disaster?” he asked.

According to Lindell, him becoming chair of the RNC would be the “biggest uniting” event in the group’s history.

“I will unite this party like never before because you’re starting from the bottom up and you know what? You guys at the top, you better come on board or you know what? You’re outnumbered. This is it. We have to come together,” he said.

A Friday report from the Washington Post suggested McDaniel has been trying to rally support in recent weeks, arguing only she could convince Trump to not ditch Republicans and form his own party.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com