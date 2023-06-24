Russian Citizens Greet Mercenaries With Food & Water As Armed Coup Unfolds: ‘Everything Was Given To The Boys’

After the Wagner Mercenary group took over the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, civilians began taking to the streets to welcome the new conquerors with food and water.

Rostov is an essential city in the southern part of the country that the Russian military has used to supply units across the border in the Donbass of Ukraine. After mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin announced the city had fallen on Friday, videos on social media begun to show Wagner troops occupying the streets of the city with tanks and military equipment.

The Wagner forces, who represent the biggest threat to President Vladimir Putin‘s regime since 2000, were met with little resistance from the civilian population and were instead given food as well as water.

Watch below:

Locals in Rostov have begun bringing food and drink for Wagner fighters.pic.twitter.com/LmvCS90kwY — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 24, 2023

“Why do we water? It’s a humane thing, they look tired, they obviously want food, we just have kind like that, ” one woman said after giving a mercenary member a bottled water. “I’m not the only one giving water, other have brought pirozhki, apples, and crisps. A shop over there is empty, it has nothing, everything was given to the boys.”

“Some are refusing, others are taking. This is just an act of kindness,” she concluded.

Putin denounced the uprising in an address to the nation on Saturday morning as a “stab in the back,” while vowing to punish the organizers of the coup. A large convoy of Wagner military units are currently making their way through the southern highway of Russia towards Moscow, according to multiple outlets.

