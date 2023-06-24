WATCH: Stunning Footage Shows Wagner Mercenaries Taking Over Russian City Amid Threat of Civil War

By Caleb Howe
Jun 24th, 2023
 
Russian troops set up checkpoints outside Moscow as Wagner Group threatens more attacks. Kirill Kallinikov / Sputnik via AP.

Russia is calling the attacks by Russian paramilitary organization the Wagner Group an “armed rebellion” on Saturday, and the group’s leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is threatening to march his forces on Moscow itself as Russian mercenaries and Russian Army forces clash and one city, Rostov-on-Don, is already under Wagner’s military control.

Dramatic footage has been posted to social media showing the fighting in Russia, as Prigozhin refuses to back down and Russian president Vladmir Putin has directed the country’s forces to put down the rebellion.

Some clips on Twitter and from other sources have been vetted and added to news articles or run on air, but there are many people sharing video and photos from the conflict. Some are here below.

The situation remains confused with conflicting reports from some areas, but the moment is not without its own weirdness, making it to Twitter.

This is breaking news and a developing story and may be updated.

