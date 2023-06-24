WATCH: Stunning Footage Shows Wagner Mercenaries Taking Over Russian City Amid Threat of Civil War

Russia is calling the attacks by Russian paramilitary organization the Wagner Group an “armed rebellion” on Saturday, and the group’s leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is threatening to march his forces on Moscow itself as Russian mercenaries and Russian Army forces clash and one city, Rostov-on-Don, is already under Wagner’s military control.

Dramatic footage has been posted to social media showing the fighting in Russia, as Prigozhin refuses to back down and Russian president Vladmir Putin has directed the country’s forces to put down the rebellion.

Some clips on Twitter and from other sources have been vetted and added to news articles or run on air, but there are many people sharing video and photos from the conflict. Some are here below.

Rostov-Moscow highway – M4

The village Bobrovo pic.twitter.com/ylF5bA2plT — MAKS 23 👀🇺🇦 (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) June 24, 2023

Russia set up roadblocks and checkpoints around Moscow, as Wagner mercenary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin’s forces are purportedly moving toward the capital https://t.co/ajWOxuQwXq pic.twitter.com/QGXg89Q70G — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) June 24, 2023

Here’s another video from Voronezh 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yPNlnGwY4E — MAKS 23 👀🇺🇦 (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) June 24, 2023

BREAKING: Explosion reported near the building of the Southern military district in Rostov-on-Don, Russia – RTpic.twitter.com/3JtH2qODze — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 24, 2023

BREAKING 👀👀👀 The first shots are fired in the center of Rostov-on-Don, the PMC is driving away local residents. pic.twitter.com/f6HjP7gf1w — MAKS 23 👀🇺🇦 (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) June 24, 2023

“One of Rostov’s railway stations.”

THERE IS NO PANIC!!!! pic.twitter.com/1bFo5tqpDV — MAKS 23 👀🇺🇦 (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) June 24, 2023

The situation remains confused with conflicting reports from some areas, but the moment is not without its own weirdness, making it to Twitter.

Cyclist passes Russian troops in Rostov while blasting “Because I got high”. That’s it, that’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/CsD4j0HtRx — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) June 24, 2023

This is breaking news and a developing story and may be updated.

