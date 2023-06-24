The Devil You Don’t Know: Who Is Russia Insurrection Leader Yevgeny Prigozhin?

CNN foreign correspondent Fred Pleitgen ran down the key details about Wagner paramilitary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is at the center of chaos in Russia.

On Friday into Saturday morning, chaos erupted in Russia as the Wagner paramilitary group headed by Yevgeny Prigozhin began to stage what is being called an armed insurrection at this point, claiming control of two Russian cities and calling into question Vladimir Putin’s control of regular Russian military forces.

A White House official told Mediate that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been briefed, and will continue to be briefed on the situation, and the president has spoken to key U.S. allies.

On Saturday afternoon’s edition of CNN Newsroom, anchor Fredricka Whitfield asked foreign correspondent Frederik Pleitgen to explain who exactly Prigozhin is:

FREDRICKA WHITFIELD: Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin now has known, rather as Putin’s chief, has a long history, with Russia’s president rising to prominence by winning lucrative contracts with the Kremlin. So who is he? CNN’s senior international correspondent Fred Pleitgen is joining me right now from Berlin. So, Fred, tell us more about him. FRED PLEITGEN: Yeah, Fredricka, first of all, you’re absolutely right. He is someone who is extremely important to Vladimir Putin and he certainly has had a meteoric rise thanks to Vladimir Putin, but also because he’s very important for Vladimir Putin. Here’s what we know about Yevgeny Prigozhin. He’s long been a well known mercenary leader around the world. Now, Yevgeny Prigozhin is a wanted man in Russia as well. He’s often merciless. Group of fighters is now pitted against the Russian military leadership, and Prigozhin is suddenly Moscow’s public enemy number one. Vladimir Putin calling for Productions group to lay down their arms for attack. PUTIN TRANSLATOR: All those who deliberately chose the path of treachery, who prepared an armed mutiny, who chose the path of blackmail and terrorist methods will face inevitable punishment. And will answer both to the law and to our people. FRED PLEITGEN: He may now be something of a nemesis to Vladimir Putin, but it was his decades long relationship with the Russian president that allowed Prigozhin to establish his own militia, the Bogner Group. Wagner Bogner served as a private army doing controversial jobs that often not even Russia’s military could do. Prigozhin, a former prisoner himself and self-styled hard man from Saint Petersburg, used Wagner to operate around the world

