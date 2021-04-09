‘#ShotForShot’: New Orleans Bar Giving Out On-the-Spot Vaccine Jabs in Exchange for Free Drinks

Move over, Krispy Kreme. We’ve got a new leader in the race for the most attention-grabbing vaccine promotion.

A New Orleans bar has partnered up with a local healthcare clinic to offer its customers a free vaccine shot right outside its bar — followed by a free shot of booze inside. The Dragon’s Den, on the city’s famed Frenchmen Street, is partnering with the Crescentcare health clinic to give out the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Friday night.

Patrons will be given the one dose Johnson & Johnson jab outside the bar, then be brought inside for a free shot of liquor.

More targeted vaccination campaigns such as this — albeit not necessarily as creative — figure to be headed to the city, as supply begins to outpace demand. Orleans Parish, according to local news reports, has given at least one vaccine dose to 38 percent of its population. Everyone 16 and older is now eligible for the jab in the state of Louisiana.

