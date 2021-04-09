Anti-Defamation League chief Jonathan Greenblatt slammed Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Friday for embracing the “antisemitic, racist, and toxic” theory of “replacement.”

“‘Replacement theory’ is a white supremacist tenet that the white race is in danger by a rising tide of non-whites,” Greenblatt wrote, tagging Carlson. “It is antisemitic, racist and toxic. It has informed the ideology of mass shooters in El Paso, Christchurch and Pittsburgh. Tucker must go.”

Greenblatt was responding to a clip of Carlson appearing on Fox News Primetime with guest host Mark Steyn to discuss modern immigration into the United States.

“I’m laughing because this is one of about 10 stories that I know you have covered where the government shows preference to people who have shown absolute contempt for our customs, our laws, our system itself, and they are being treated better than American citizens,” Tucker ranted. “Now, I know that the left and all the little gatekeepers on Twitter become literally hysterical if you use the term ‘replacement,’ if you suggest that the Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots, with new people, more obedient voters from the Third World. But they become hysterical because that’s what’s happening actually. Let’s just say it: That’s true.”

Carlson is referring to “replacement theory,” racist conspiracy theory held by white supremacists which argues that nonwhite people are replacing the White race through asymmetric birthrates.

The theory inspired the gunman who killed more than 50 people in the New Zealand mosque shootings. It was also inspired white supremacists in Charlottesville who infamously chanted “You will not replace us.”

The Fox News host has frequently embraced the theory that Democrats are seeking to pack the electorate with immigrant voters.

“If you change the population, you dilute the political power of the people who live there,” Carlson said on Thursday night. “So every time they import a new voter, I become disenfranchised as a current voter. So I don’t understand what we don’t understand cause, I mean, everyone wants to make a racial issue out of it. Oh, you know, the white replacement theory?”

Carlson later clarified that he was not endorsing the theory: “White replacement theory? No, no, this is a voting rights question.”

“I have less political power because they are importing a brand new electorate,” he added.

“Why should I sit back and take that? The power that I have as an American guaranteed at birth is one man, one vote, and they are diluting it,” he added, implying that adding more voices to the nation harms his voting power as an American-born man. “No, they are not allowed to do it. Why are we putting up with this?”

When Mediaite reached out to Fox News for comment, a spokesperson pointed to Carlson’s comment insisting that he considered this not as “white replacement theory” but as a “voting rights question.”

UPDATE 4:06 p.m.: The ADL has sent a letter to Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott calling on the network to fire Tucker Carlson, according to a report by CNN. In the letter, Jonathan Greenblatt accused the Fox host of an “open-ended endorsement of white supremacist ideology.”

