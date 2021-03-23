Krispy Kreme’s Free Donuts for Vaccinated People Sparks Blue-Check Twitter Duel to the Death

comScore Krispy Kreme's Free Donuts for Vaccinated Spurs Twitter Duel

By Tommy ChristopherMar 23rd, 2021, 8:36 am

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Krispy Kreme’s offer of a free donut a day for anyone who gets the Covid-19 vaccination sparked a heated debate between scolds who accused the company of trying to “poison” people and people who thought it was a nice way to encourage people to get vaccinated.

On Monday morning, the legendary donut company announced the offer on Twitter, writing “We’d like to show sweet support to those who have received the COVID-19 Vaccine. Starting today, bring your Vaccine Card to a Krispy Kreme shop and get 1 FREE Original Glazed doughnut. No chance to get your Vaccine? This will run thru end of 2021,” later noting “Available in US shops only.”

What ensued was a whiplash-inducing social media frenzy in which backlash was met with backlash, as scolds warned of mass death from obesity and others told them to shut up and let people have one free donut. It got pretty bloody.

One of the scolds, Dr. Eugene Gu, became a particular focus of the backlash, and he vigorously defended himself — at length.

Let’s be honest, the universe of people who will literally get vaccinated and then go to Krispy Kreme every day for a free donut is probably not very large. There are probably even fewer people who will go to Krispy Kreme and get only one donut. Giving people an incentive to help end a pandemic that’s cost over half a million Americans their lives isn’t an act of evil, but it’s not the worst thing in the world for people to be reminded not to gorge themselves into a sugar coma along the way.

One glazed, please.

