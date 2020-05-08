Jasmine Arbery, sister of slain jogger Ahmaud Arbery, says her brother’s killing was a “hate crime” shortly after news broke that two white Georgia men were arrested for gunning Mr. Arbery down.

On Thursday night’s edition of CNN’s Cuomo PrimeTime, Ms. Arbery and family attorney Lee Merritt joined host Chris Cuomo, and reacted to the news that 64-year-old Gregory McMichael and his 34-year-old son, Travis McMichael, were arrested for murder and aggravated assault in the Feb. 23 killing that many have described as a “lynching.”

After telling Arbery that the arrest should have come sooner, Cuomo asked “How is the family doing with the news today of an arrest in this case?”

“Well, as of today, we feel a sense of relief,” Ms. Arbery replied. “This has been a long wait. It’s been a long time. It feels like it’s been a long time. So, this day was a turning point in recovering my brother’s case in getting justice for him. So, we’re really happy.”

She said, of her late brother, “I was always proud to be his older sister. He was easy going, loving, generous, humorous, and overall he showed that day he was brave. That’s an overall good person.”

They then discussed some of the infuriating facts of the case, which moved to the arrest phase after a graphic video of the crime was leaked — video that police and prosecutors possessed the entire time.

Cuomo then asked Ms. Arbery “How is your family taking this?”

“It’s been a numbing state for the family, because we haven’t been able to grieve. In a constant fight mode because we’re trying to receive justice for my brother,” she replied.

“Why do you think this happened, Jasmine?” Cuomo asked.

“I believe it was a hate crime,” Arbery said, and when Cuomo asked how so, she added “It was one black guy and three white guys. My brother was jogging.”

“How does it make you feel? That that might had been what took your brother’s life?” Cuomo asked.

Arbery said it “Felt like his life wasn’t respected,” and told Cuomo the family is seeking justice.

She went on to say that the crime was “senseless” and “could have been avoided,” the revealed “Our brother is supposed to be here. His birthday is tomorrow. He’s supposed to be here.”

Ms. Arbery said the family plans to do a balloon release in her brother’s honor Friday.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

