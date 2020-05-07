The two Georgia men who allegedly shot and killed 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed jogger, were arrested Thursday night on charges of murder, more than two months after the killing took place on February 23.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests of 64-year-old Gregory McMichael and his 34-year-old son, Travis McMichael, for murder and aggravated assault in Brunswick, Georgia. The elder McMichael, who is white, is a former investigator in the district attorney’s office.

A 28-second video of the incident, which has sparked widespread outrage, showed Arbery struggling with one of the men who was holding a shotgun while the other stood in the back of a pickup truck with a .357 magnum pistol. In the final seconds of the clip, two gunshots ring out and Arbrey falls to the ground.

“I don’t think I’ll ever be in a mental state where I can actually watch the video,” Arbery’s mother Wanda Cooper-Jones said on Good Morning America. “I had others that watched it that shared what they saw and that just was enough.”

Prior to Thursday night, Georgia officials said a Georgia grand jury would make a decision if the two men would be arrested because of a possible self-defense claim. Georgia law states self-defense occurs “if he or she reasonably believes that such force is necessary to prevent death or great bodily injury … or to prevent the commission of a forcible felony.” However, a person who acts as an aggressor can’t claim self-defense, the law says.

Since the video had garnered national attention, public officials and activists have spoken out against the events. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) said “Georgians deserve answers” in a speech Thursday.

Both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden also publicly denounced the video. Biden tweeted “The video is clear: Ahmaud Arbery was killed in cold blood” and Trump said to reporters in the oval office, “My heart goes out to the parents and to the loved ones of the young gentleman. It’s a very sad thing. But I will be given a full report this evening.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]