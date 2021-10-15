Some Republicans in Florida — A State Trump Won — Are Pushing for 2020 Election Audit

Some Republicans and Trump supporters in Florida are pushing for a 2020 election audit in the Sunshine State.

Donald Trump, of course, won Florida. He beat Joe Biden there by over 300,000 votes.

The Lake County GOP recently demanded a full audit, and State Representative Anthony Sabatini wants the legislature to push for such a review.

Republicans across the country have pushed for audits — even in states Trump won — because of the big lie the former president has pushed about the 2020 election being stolen from him.

Earlier this week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis addressed those calls and said, “What we do in Florida is, there’s a pre- and post-election audit that happens automatically. So, that has happened. It passed with flying colors in terms of how that’s going.”

The Tampa Bay Times reported Friday that this is not going away.

Across Florida, former President Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters are scouring communities for evidence of voter fraud. They are bombarding local elections offices with calls and emails. They are showing up wherever lawmakers are meeting, demanding an audit of last November’s presidential contest that installed Democrat Joe Biden in the White House. In Tallahassee, they emblazoned their demand on a billboard.

The Times reviewed Telegram messages from the group Defend our Union and and emails that were sent to election officials. The emails include conspiracies about Dominion machines, among other things.

One Republican official said he has still not seen any evidence of 2020 election fraud. “Show it to me, if you have it… But if you have stuff that’s just bogus, then stop with the bogus behavior.”

