Trump Demands Election Audit In Texas, A State He Won By More Than 600,000 Votes

Donald Trump’s got a fever, and the only prescription is more audits, apparently.

On Thursday, the former president released an open letter to Gov. Greg Abbott (R) of Texas, calling on him to support an audit of the 2020 presidential election in the state. Trump won Texas by 631,221 votes, or 5.5 percentage points.

While Trump demanding a state audit its 2020 election results isn’t new, this appears to be the first time he’s called for an audit in a state he won.

His letter to Abbott reads,

Dear Governor Abbott, Despite my big win in Texas, I hear Texans want an election audit! You know your fellow Texans have big questions about the November 2020 Election. Bills to audit elections in your great state’s House and Senate were considered during Texas’ Second Special Session. Instead, the legislature passed a watered-down amendment that doesn’t even apply to the 2020 Presidential Election. This short amendment doesn’t answer the questions Texans have about the last election. Texans demand a real audit to completely address their concerns. We need HB 16, which was just filed in the Third Special Session. This legislation specifically addresses the 2020 Presidential Election, and enables audits for future elections. The bill creates a process for candidates and party chairs to initiate an audit, and uses the same language as SB 97, which already passed the Texas State Senate, but did not have enough time to make it through the House during the Second Special Session.

Trump did not specify “the questions Texans have about the last election.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has won an election but still lied about the results. After winning the presidential election in 2016, Trump said that he would have won the popular vote were it not for three to five million illegal votes had been cast for Hillary Clinton. His claim was a lie of course, and there was absolutely no evidence for it, just as there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election in Texas, which, again, he won.

