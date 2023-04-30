‘Something Out of the Sopranos!’ Jen Psaki and Neal Katyal Accuse Trump of Witness Intimidation Against Pence

MSNBC host and former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki described ex-President Donald Trump’s comments about ex-VP Mike Pence’s testimony as “something out of the Sopranos.”

On Thursday, Pence testified for more than five hours before the Special Counsel Jack Smith-led Justice Department probe into Trump’s conduct surrounding the January 6 insurrection and the 2020 election.

Trump was asked about the testimony on his way into an event in New Hampshire Friday, and said this:

On Sunday’s edition of MSNBC’s Inside With Jen Psaki, Psaki and MSNBC legal analyst Neal Katyal talked about the importance of Pence’s testimony, and agreed Trump’s comments were intended as “intimidation”:

JEN PSAKI: Pence was there for more than 5 hours, more than seven, some reports have said. What is the significance about the length of time?

NEAL KATYAL: Well, I do think it means that he that Jack Smith, the prosecutor, was going really slowly day by day. Beyond that, I don’t think we can say too much, except that it does say something about Jack Smith’s timing, because if you’re a prosecutor and you’re thinking of bringing in the former vice president, as I say, that’s a big deal. You do that only at the end. It’s kind of like Eminem. You got one shot and one opportunity and you bring.

JEN PSAKI: The biggest fish in at the end.

NEAL KATYAL: At the end, because you can’t really bring him in again. I mean, maybe you can if there’s new facts that emerge, but you really want to try and do that to button everything up. And so I do think what that means is that we are going to see some movement from Jack Smith officially on these things in the next couple of weeks.

JEN PSAKI: Do you think there’s additional big fish that could come here after Pence?

NEAL KATYAL: I don’t think so. I think Pence is kind of the last person. There are other people like John Eastman and others who are probably asserting attorney client privilege or may be the targets. And you don’t bring targets necessarily into the grand jury. So. So I think we’re really talking about toward the end of this January 6th probe. And then, of course, there’s the Mar a Lago probe, which is separate.

JEN PSAKI: We could be getting close. So NBC’s Jonathan Allen caught up with former President Trump right after we learned of Pence’s testimony. And let’s listen to that.

JONATHAN ALLEN: Mr. President. President, what do you think of Mike Pence testifying today?

NEAL KATYAL: I don’t know what he said. But eh… I have a lot of confidence in him.

JEN PSAKI: I have a lot of confidence in him. It sounds like it’s out of The Sopranos. But what did you think of his comments?

NEAL KATYAL: That’s exactly how it sounds to me. I mean, the, in Donald Trump is someone who’s always tried to intimidate witnesses, dangle pardons in front of them, all sorts of things to try and get them to stop telling the truth. And here, Trump tried. He went to, this week, Jen, to the US Court of Appeals, our second highest court, to try and block Pence from testifying. So he’s not behaving like a guy who’s like, cool with Pence’s testimony. Of course he’s not. Once the testimony happened, I’m sure he’s trying to shape the narrative as best he can.