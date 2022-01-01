A streaming web camera captured the arsonists who set fire to a Christmas tree in front of the Key West’s Southernmost Point buoy early Saturday morning — and taking selfies before the act.

The camera, which captures minute-by-minute images, showed the tree appearing in front of the structure without explanation at 3:16 a.m. local time. Subsequent images showed the two hapless men surveying their surroundings as they sat at the water’s edge, before taking selfies with the tree at 3:19.

They set fire to the tree five minutes later, and vanished as it went up in a blaze. Local firefighters arrived in a matter of minutes to survey the scene of the charred buoy. Images captured at sunrise showed mystified tourists similarly surveying the wreckage, though they quickly returned to taking selfies with the iconic landmark.

The buoy, which sits just 90 miles off the coast of Cuba, has been a top U.S. destination for tourists since it was established in 1983. It was last restored in 2017 after taking damage from Hurricane Irma. Police said Saturday they were searching for the New Year’s revelers who defaced the 4-ton landmark.

