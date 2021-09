Eight individuals are dead, including one two-year-old, as the metropolitan area of New York City was ravaged by record rainfall, tornadoes, and flash flooding that flooded roads and subways that paralyzed the densely populated urban area.

Social media is also flooded with stunning videos of subways, apartments, and roads flooded with water that are jaw-dropping to watch. A dozen or so are collected here for your viewing:

this flooding in New York is wild – there's a "flash flood emergency", the first one ever in NYC, with something like 10cm in rain an hour from Hurricane Ida. Much of the city seems like it's underwaterpic.twitter.com/Vyes4KcCdG — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) September 2, 2021

#Manhattan I #NYC: Reports of catastrophic flash flooding happening across in New Jersey and New York City as millions of people brace for this devastating floods… #hurricanida pic.twitter.com/pCD2w4LDkt — Intel Analyst (@analyst_intel) September 2, 2021

A torrent of water poured into a New York subway station Wednesday night as remnants of #HurricaneIda unleashed dangerous flash floods and tornadoes across the Northeast https://t.co/FcRG3ejKW3 pic.twitter.com/y5RmOrv2Ti — CNN International (@cnni) September 2, 2021

BREAKING! Brooklyn, NYC: Numerous roads across New York City are submerged amid ongoing catastrophic flash flooding. Video shows Streets completely Flooded as Cars Sit in Inches of Deep Water in Park Slope Brookln https://t.co/ICV2wKwek7 pic.twitter.com/UWMBbWTgF3 — Lynn (@la17_lynn) September 2, 2021

This is 145th st on 1 line. This not a low lying area. One of the highest elevations in Manhattan. Literally nowhere is immune to climate change.pic.twitter.com/FfBjJDHW2h — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) September 2, 2021

This sadly is a once-in-a-lifetime meteorological event. This is a life threatening Flash Flood Emergency for #NYC and parts of #NewJersey. The first ever #flashfloodemergency for NYC. Transit and all travel has basically shut down. pic.twitter.com/XTnil0PEEn — Vernon Turner (@WeathermanVern) September 2, 2021

Floods in NY tornadoes in New Jersey. I’m not one to condone violence but sometimes it’s necessary. Y’all need to put y’all Timbalands on and beat whoever a** playing Jumanji up there. pic.twitter.com/87GgO4QrRX — @mixtapeminimusic (@mixtapeminimus1) September 2, 2021

RT insiderpaper: Flash Floods 🚨 Even bathrooms are affected in Brooklyn, New York City pic.twitter.com/eAYH2nQkwb — The Daily NewsBeat (@NowMediaScott) September 2, 2021

Massive floods hit New York City Metropolitan Area. Video in Staten Island Aug 30th 2021 pic.twitter.com/GrxhZlbI3b — News That Matter (@jay1stnewyorker) September 2, 2021

NEW: Water floods onto the NYC subway after former Hurricane Ida dumps a months worth of rain on the city. pic.twitter.com/L6Rz4dmDqC — US News & Politics (@PoliticsUSNews) September 2, 2021

And then there’s this dude:

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio may have declared a state of emergency — but for this New Yorker the floods represent an opportunity to drift on a Lilo, smoking a hookah. #NYCFlooding pic.twitter.com/Nk3CDj5JAi — Ian Fraser (@Ian_Fraser) September 2, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com