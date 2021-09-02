‘New York City Literally Has Been Paralyzed’: Governor Issues Devastating Warning as Death Toll Reaches 14

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the situation remains critical for Manhattan after catastrophic flash floods forced the area into a state of emergency.

The remnants of Hurricane Ida barreled down on the Northeast on Wednesday night, and as it hit the NYC metropolitan area, the city was inundated with floods, torrential rain, and other forms of extreme storm weather. Multiple media sources report that at least 9 people have died from the storm, including a two-year-old child.

Hochul spoke to Kaitlan Collins on Thursday for CNN’s New Day, and she commented on the “absolutely stunning” storm surge the state witnessed.

“New York City literally has been paralyzed,” said the governor. “We’ve been in communication with the mayor. He’s on top of this as are his teams. We’re also concerned about the subway. Many people’s lives once again are disrupted when they’re not able to get to their regular commute.”

Hochul continued to describe the flooding of the subway system while explaining “this is the first time ever we’ve had a flash flood emergency declared.”

People are just shocked by this. This is an event that we started deploying resources to the region the night before and in the morning before and we were preparing for this, but once that rain starts coming down the skies open up and it just was unrelenting…I’ll be surveying the damage today and offering the assistance wherever the county and city leaders need it.

The interview continued with Hochul urging New Yorkers to stay home today while the city works on cleaning up the streets and the subway.

UPDATE – 9:13 a.m. ET: MSNBC reports that 14 people have died in New Jersey and New York in connection to the storm.

Watch above, via CNN.

