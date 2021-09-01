New York, New Jersey Hit With Flash Floods; NYC Subway Service Suspended, NYC/NJ Declare State of Emergency (UPDATED)

By Josh Feldman Sep 1st, 2021
 

New York City Flash Flooding

New York and New Jersey are under serious flash flood emergencies and on tornado watch.

Earlier Wednesday night the New York National Weather Service issued the flash flood emergencies for New York City and Northeastern New Jersey — the first time in its history they have issued such warnings.

The National Weather service even urgently told people in Metro NYC to “SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW.”

“Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding. Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” they warned.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency too.

Meanwhile, New York City residents are being warned to avoid taking the subway right now.

As of this posting New York City subway service is completely suspended.

NJ Transit issued a similar warning.

There have been a number of alarming videos showing flooding in both states:

Additionally, tornados have done serious damage in New Jersey.

