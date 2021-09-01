New York, New Jersey Hit With Flash Floods; NYC Subway Service Suspended, NYC/NJ Declare State of Emergency (UPDATED)

New York and New Jersey are under serious flash flood emergencies and on tornado watch.

Earlier Wednesday night the New York National Weather Service issued the flash flood emergencies for New York City and Northeastern New Jersey — the first time in its history they have issued such warnings.

This is the first time we've ever had to issue one. — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) September 2, 2021

To be clear… this particular warning for NYC is the second time we've ever issued a Flash Flood Emergency (It's the first one for NYC). The first time we've issued a Flash Flood Emergency was for Northeast New Jersey a an hour ago. https://t.co/7k55jeXbpb — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) September 2, 2021

The National Weather service even urgently told people in Metro NYC to “SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW.”

“Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding. Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” they warned.

A Flash Flood Emergency has been issued for Metro New York City. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! pic.twitter.com/yexMyBLa76 — National Weather Service (@NWS) September 2, 2021

Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. — National Weather Service (@NWS) September 2, 2021

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency.

BREAKING: I’m declaring a STATE OF EMERGENCY EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY in response to Tropical Storm Ida. We will use every resource at our disposal to ensure the safety of New Jerseyans. Stay off the roads, stay home, and stay safe. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) September 2, 2021

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency too.

I’m declaring a state of emergency in New York City tonight. We’re enduring an historic weather event tonight with record breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 2, 2021

Meanwhile, New York City residents are being warned to avoid taking the subway right now.

Train service is extremely limited, if not even suspended, because of heavy rainfall and flooding across the region. We strongly recommend you avoid traveling at this time, if you can. Check https://t.co/vhZQ2kZ2vb before you travel. — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) September 2, 2021

As of this posting New York City subway service is completely suspended.

NJ Transit issued a similar warning.

All NJ TRANSIT rail service, with the exception of the @NJTRANSIT_ACRL, is suspended due to weather issues. All light rail & buses are subject to suspensions, detours, and delays due to widespread weather issues. Please follow your line accounts for all continued service updates. pic.twitter.com/jIzAVuPEMm — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) September 2, 2021

There have been a number of alarming videos showing flooding in both states:

Flooding baggage area at newark airport pic.twitter.com/LxjDJHpXAH — Bill Ritter (@billritter7) September 2, 2021

Flooding in 28th St Station NYC!!! And everyone is taking videos!!!!#OnlyInNYC pic.twitter.com/eV2QlALEno — Aleksander Milch (@AleksanderMilch) September 2, 2021

Queens Boulevard in Maspeth/Corona is a literal river at the moment. Bus fully flooded driving through, multiple cars stuck in the water. Absolutely insane. pic.twitter.com/LuSL9uWCEl — Joe English (@JoeEEnglish) September 2, 2021

Cars are floating in rego park queens! #NYWX pic.twitter.com/7qgwuEjro0 — Andi Yagudayev (@StormchaserNYC) September 2, 2021

Waterfall down the stairs at 145th Street station, 1 Train, in #Manhattan, #NYC. Flash #flood warnings are in effect until 11:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/pIvwWpQF1t — NTD News (@news_ntd) September 2, 2021

The outfield is underwater at the Stadium. pic.twitter.com/o645vwwtON — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) September 2, 2021

Just landed back in NYC after a trip abroad and this is the scene from my Uber heading out of JFK. pic.twitter.com/vfypB5ql5C — James West (@jameswest2010) September 2, 2021

Additionally, tornados have done serious damage in New Jersey.

Footage shows devastating damage in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, after a tornado moved through the area. Remnants of Hurricane Ida are wreaking havoc across the Northeast. https://t.co/5nwItZ23l1 pic.twitter.com/GjbYJlsCxU — ABC News (@ABC) September 2, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com