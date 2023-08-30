Tampa Residents Float Through CNN Live Shot on Camouflage Duck During Hurricane Report

CNN’s meteorologist Derek Van Dam’s live shot in Tampa was interrupted Wednesday morning as some residents sailed by on an inflatable duck amid Hurricane Idalia.

On Wednesday’s CNN This Morning, Van Dam was reporting on the conditions in Tampa — as water flooded Bayshore Boulevard. When they came back to his live shot later in the show, a pair of residents could be seen in the background floating down the road on a camoflauge duck.

“So we’re going to step away from this — the seriousness of this storm for just one second,” Van Dam said. “You’ve got to bear with me because this is something you don’t see everyday.”

“Guys — guys what are you doing? This is a very new way to beat rush hour traffic on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa. These guys are kayaking down this major thoroughfare. Tampa, over my shoulder here. I mean, look at that. I don’t want to minimize the serious nature of the storm, but this is what people are dealing with,” Van Dam said.

Watch above via CNN This Morning.

