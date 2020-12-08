Techies Shudder at Massive Price Tag for Apple’s New AirPods Max Headphones: For $550, They’d Better ‘Literally Give You New Ears’

High price tags are nothing new when dealing with Apple products. But even by the tech giant’s typically expensive standards, their latest offering costs a fortune.

Apple, on Tuesday, announced the release of AirPods Max — a set of over-the-ear headphones expanding on their popular earbuds. The bells and whistles have audio geeks salivating.

“AirPods Max combine a custom acoustic design, H1 chips, and advanced software to power computational audio for a breakthrough listening experience with Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and spatial audio,” the company said, in a statement.

The headphones, though, will retail at a staggering $550 — which far exceeds high-end offerings from rivals such as Bose and Sony.

That price point is not sitting well with prospective consumers:

Me looking at the AirPods Max price pic.twitter.com/gmSlVDvNYD — Ced® (@cedfunches) December 8, 2020

as someone who wears Bose’s latest noise cancelling headphones most hours of the work day, loves airpods & apple’s aesthetics, i am ostensibly the target audience for this but even i am not insane enough to spend $500+ on a single pair of headphoneshttps://t.co/SpPntves2S — paris martineau (@parismartineau) December 8, 2020

Apple AirPods Max? $549? so just Beats By Dre covered in Shiny plastic? no thanks. — Maor Levi (@REALMAORLEVI) December 8, 2020

Me looking at the AirPods Max price pic.twitter.com/g1cS3xDbO2 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 8, 2020

Apple have announced their AirPods Max over-ear headphones. At £549 I’d be expecting a live performance from Ed Sheeran in my lounge thrown in. — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) December 8, 2020

For $549, this better have like an iPhone or a M1-powered MacBook Air built in that I can control with my thoughts. Also, can’t I get most of these features by using regular AirPods Pro? https://t.co/IBSw4SSl5i — Ken Yeung (@thekenyeung) December 8, 2020

They have spatial audio, ANC, and adaptive EQ…a Digital Crown (like Apple Watch) to control volume…and sensors that automatically recognize when headphones are on your head. 20-hour battery life. Still, I can’t wrap my head(phones?) around $549. — Lauren Masks Are Goode (@LaurenGoode) December 8, 2020

there are a lot of incredible noise cancelling over ear headphones you can get for way less than $549 — “ The boyfriend” (@Yelix) December 8, 2020

$549 for some HEADPHONES????? that’s the cost of 6 months to live, according to the US government https://t.co/rX9ZPHOTAM pic.twitter.com/ODwsA13Q8C — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) December 8, 2020

For $549, I better be able to hear my soul crying out in the darkness. — Jason Davis (@davisjsn) December 8, 2020

Holy shit Apple is selling a pair of headphones for $549. These better literally give you new ears. pic.twitter.com/Xo7sySMrZg — Patrick Thornton (@pwthornton) December 8, 2020

