Techies Shudder at Massive Price Tag for Apple’s New AirPods Max Headphones: For $550, They’d Better ‘Literally Give You New Ears’
High price tags are nothing new when dealing with Apple products. But even by the tech giant’s typically expensive standards, their latest offering costs a fortune.
Apple, on Tuesday, announced the release of AirPods Max — a set of over-the-ear headphones expanding on their popular earbuds. The bells and whistles have audio geeks salivating.
“AirPods Max combine a custom acoustic design, H1 chips, and advanced software to power computational audio for a breakthrough listening experience with Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and spatial audio,” the company said, in a statement.
The headphones, though, will retail at a staggering $550 — which far exceeds high-end offerings from rivals such as Bose and Sony.
That price point is not sitting well with prospective consumers:
Me looking at the AirPods Max price pic.twitter.com/gmSlVDvNYD
— Ced® (@cedfunches) December 8, 2020
as someone who wears Bose’s latest noise cancelling headphones most hours of the work day, loves airpods & apple’s aesthetics, i am ostensibly the target audience for this
but even i am not insane enough to spend $500+ on a single pair of headphoneshttps://t.co/SpPntves2S
— paris martineau (@parismartineau) December 8, 2020
Apple AirPods Max? $549? so just Beats By Dre covered in Shiny plastic? no thanks.
— Maor Levi (@REALMAORLEVI) December 8, 2020
Me looking at the AirPods Max price pic.twitter.com/g1cS3xDbO2
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 8, 2020
Apple have announced their AirPods Max over-ear headphones. At £549 I’d be expecting a live performance from Ed Sheeran in my lounge thrown in.
— Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) December 8, 2020
For $549, this better have like an iPhone or a M1-powered MacBook Air built in that I can control with my thoughts. Also, can’t I get most of these features by using regular AirPods Pro? https://t.co/IBSw4SSl5i
— Ken Yeung (@thekenyeung) December 8, 2020
They have spatial audio, ANC, and adaptive EQ…a Digital Crown (like Apple Watch) to control volume…and sensors that automatically recognize when headphones are on your head. 20-hour battery life. Still, I can’t wrap my head(phones?) around $549.
— Lauren Masks Are Goode (@LaurenGoode) December 8, 2020
there are a lot of incredible noise cancelling over ear headphones you can get for way less than $549
— “ The boyfriend” (@Yelix) December 8, 2020
$549 for some HEADPHONES????? that’s the cost of 6 months to live, according to the US government https://t.co/rX9ZPHOTAM pic.twitter.com/ODwsA13Q8C
— Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) December 8, 2020
For $549, I better be able to hear my soul crying out in the darkness.
— Jason Davis (@davisjsn) December 8, 2020
Holy shit Apple is selling a pair of headphones for $549.
These better literally give you new ears. pic.twitter.com/Xo7sySMrZg
— Patrick Thornton (@pwthornton) December 8, 2020
