Techies Shudder at Massive Price Tag for Apple’s New AirPods Max Headphones: For $550, They’d Better ‘Literally Give You New Ears’

By Joe DePaoloDec 8th, 2020, 11:03 am

High price tags are nothing new when dealing with Apple products. But even by the tech giant’s typically expensive standards, their latest offering costs a fortune.

Apple, on Tuesday, announced the release of AirPods Max — a set of over-the-ear headphones expanding on their popular earbuds. The bells and whistles have audio geeks salivating.

“AirPods Max combine a custom acoustic design, H1 chips, and advanced software to power computational audio for a breakthrough listening experience with Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and spatial audio,” the company said, in a statement.

The headphones, though, will retail at a staggering $550 — which far exceeds high-end offerings from rivals such as Bose and Sony.

That price point is not sitting well with prospective consumers:

