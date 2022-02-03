‘The RNC has Turned into Mean Girls‘: Ana Navarro Scoffs at Futility of RNC’s Resolution Censuring Cheney and Kinzinger

Ana Navarro scoffed at the news that the Republican National Committee (RNC) had reportedly watered down a resolution calling for the expulsion of Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), calling the effort futile and mocking it by comparing it to the 2004 movie Mean Girls.

CNN Newsroom host Alisyn Camerota opened the segment with the report that a source had told CNN about the debate over the resolution at the RNC’s meeting in Salt Lake City. According to the source, the original effort to expel Cheney and Kinzinger from the conference “has now been watered down to a formal censure,” said Camerota, because “they couldn’t get the necessary support” to vote for expulsion.

Cheney and Kinzinger have both drawn the ire of former President Donald Trump — along with his allies within the Republican Party — for their votes to impeach him and their participation in the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6.

“What does this get them?” asked Camerota’s co-host Victor Blackwell. “Because Liz Cheney is not going to be swayed and Adam Kinzinger’s not running for election.”

“It gets them nothing,” Navarro scoffed. “It gets them attention. It gets them to get to say, ‘you’re not part of the party.'”

“You know, honestly, it’s like Mean Girls, right?” Navarro continued. “The RNC has turned into Mean Girls. You’re not part of our clique. But it means absolutely nothing. It’ll be the voters of Wyoming who decide about Liz Cheney’s future and I think nobody is going to define who Liz Cheney or Adam Kinzinger are, other than themselves.”

Navarro pointed out that Cheney was a staunch conservative, with a “96 percent rating with the Heritage Action Committee,” and had a voting record that was “more conservative than the woman who took her place” in GOP House leadership, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

“And so, this is not about policy, this is not about ideology, this is not about issues,” Navarro concluded. “This is about one thing, Donald Trump, and whether you defend him or not. That is the one purity test that the RNC so many in the Republican party want to impose right now — it’s ridiculous.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

