‘There Is No Understanding To Be Reached!’ Jean-Pierre Cuts Off Reporter Asking If Biden Ever Reached Out to DeSantis

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre cut off a reporter asking if anyone in President Joe Biden’s administration has reached out to Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) or Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) to reach an “understanding” about the migrants they’ve been transporting to other states.

At Tuesday’s press briefing, NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez was one of several reporters to ask about planeloads of migrants being sent to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts by DeSantis and buses sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott being dropped off outside the official VP’s residence.

But Ordoñez took a different tack, exploring whether the White House had tried to get in touch with the governors and hash it out or if they could get on board with the “concept” of the stunts. Jean-Pierre jumped right in to dismiss those notions:

Q Thanks, Karine. Did the White House ever try to get in touch with Governor DeSantis or Governor Abbott about this to try to reach some type of understanding or a solution?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I mean, there’s no understanding to be reached. They are using people who are leaving a commun- — communist countries as political stunt, instead of — instead of maybe what they should do is call on their senators in their — in their state. Call on, you know, Senator Marco Rubio. Ask Senator Rick Scott why is it that they did not vote for historic funding when it comes to Department of Homeland Security, making sure that we are dealing with this issue. That’s not what they did.

This is, again, a political stunt that they are taking for their own — for their own political narrative. It is not about really dealing with what is happening and coming up with a solution.

Q And in terms of — in terms of that and understanding that the White House does not support the use of people as a political stunt — but does the White House support the idea or the concepts of states further from the border accepting some more migrants, kind of sharing some of the burden of state resources being used by increasing number of migrants, whether they be from Venezuela, Cuba, or Nicaragua?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, the way that we see it is alerting Fox News and not city or state officials about a plan to abandon children fleeing communism on the side of the street is not burden sharing. That is not the definition that we see of burden sharing. It is a cruel, premeditated political stunt. That is not what they’re — that is what they are doing.

And so, we’re always — we’re always happy to have conversations about ways to further improve border processing. And we could be doing more if — again, if Republicans in Congress would stop blocking our efforts to pass comprehensive immigration reform and also funding — historical funding for DHS.

So, again, this is not what border [burden] sharing looks like. They have used the lives of people who are fleeing persecution from communist countries, using them as a political stunt.

Q If the governors were more open about and transparent, would that be more acceptable?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: What we’re saying is the President has put forward — on day one, he put forward a comprehensive immigration reform, ways to deal with what is at stake here days — the ways to deal with a broken immigration system. He put that forward on day one.

And what we’re asking is for Republicans in Congress to help us come up with a solution to look at what this President put forward on day one, and they are not doing that. Instead, they’re doing political stunts.