WATCH: Gov. Abbot Sends Busses of Migrants to Kamala Harris’s Residence and Fox News Is There to Cover it Live

A new front has opened up in the political battle over the illegal immigration problem in America, and it happens to be outside the Naval Observatory residence of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris appeared on Meet the Press this past weekend and reiterated her belief that the southern border is secure, a comment that angered many Republican officials who have made illegal immigration a much higher priority than what they see as a lesser priority made by the Biden administration.

Governor Greg Abbott has been sending busloads of illegal migrants crossing the southern Texas border to Washington D.C. and New York City to bring attention to what he calls a flood of migrants that his state can no longer handle without federal support. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also got into the act recently when he sent an airplane filled with undocumented migrants to the summer vacation community of Martha’s Vineyard.

Critics may deride it as a stunt, but it has been a remarkably effective tool in bringing attention to the problem to those who live in the “Acela corridor” and largely only see news on this story reported by Fox News’s Bill Melugin.

Fox News reports that “Between 75 and 100 people who were picked up in Eagle Pass, Texas, were sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The group includes migrants from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia, and Mexico. Multiple migrants, asked by Fox News Digital, said they think the border is open, contrary to what Harris said Sunday during an interview.”

In what appears to have been a coordinated effort between the Texas Governor’s office and Fox News, intrepid reporter Griff Jenkins was present outside of Harris’s DC residence. Jenkins bravely tried to interview several individuals — mostly it seems from Venezuela — coming off the bus in his broken Spanish, but got few details.

Jenkins did note that there didn’t appear to be any services nearby available to process the individuals and families after they arrived outside the Naval Observatory, suggesting that these people were being treated as political props designed only to score political points, effectively, I should add.

Is this a political media stunt designed to bring attention to an ongoing and escalating problem at the Southern border? Absolutely and a very effective one. However, critics if this stunt will almost certainly see it as an unlawful and immoral act using the plight of human beings as political pawns without food or shelter

