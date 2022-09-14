WATCH: Undocumented Immigrants Arrive in Martha’s Vineyard in Planes Sent by Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) sent two planes filled with undocumented immigrants to posh Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Fox News Digital obtained video of some of the immigrants arriving on the island, which serves as a vacation destination for politically liberal people such as the Kennedys, the Obamas, and an increasingly ostracized Alan Dershowitz.

“Yes, Florida can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha’s Vineyard today were part of the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations,” DeSantis Communications Director Taryn Fenske, told Fox News Digital.

“States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as ‘sanctuary states’ and support for the Biden Administration’s open border policies,” she added.

In sending undocumented immigrants to a blue state, DeSantis took a page out of the playbook of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has bused immigrants to states controlled by Democrats, as well as Washington, D.C.

“We are sending them to the United States Capitol where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border,” Abbott said in April.

The Martha’s Vineyard flights appear to be the first instance of a Republican using planes to send unsolicited undocumented immigrants to a blue state. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is a Republican, though very liberal by GOP standards. Additionally, Democrats hold veto-proof supermajorities in the state legislature

“As you may know, in this past legislative session the Florida Legislature appropriated $12 million to implement a program to facilitate the transport of illegal immigrants from this state consistent with federal law,” DeSantis’s communications director told Fox News Digital.

Watch above via Fox News Digital.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com