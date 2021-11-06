‘There Is Someone Dead! Stop The Show!’ Disturbing Videos of Astroworld Tragedy Emerge on Social Media

News of the Astroworld tragedy dominated social media on Saturday, including a series of disturbing videos bringing the scene into horrific relief.

On Friday night, at least 8 people were killed and dozens were hospitalized in a crowd surge incident during a performance by rapper Travis Scott at the Astroworld Festival in Houston.

Mr. Scott released a statement Saturday expressing regret over the incident:

I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All.

The news dominated Twitter on Saturday, making it the top trending topic. Many of those posts included very disturbing videos from the event, such as a clip showing a woman climbing onstage and repeatedly screaming “There’s someone dead!” as another man climbs up and yells “Stop the show!”

"Stop the show" and the staff did nothing.



That same event was also captured from another angle by a concertgoer:

Purported video from #AstroWorld shows people trying to stop the event after over crowding but the management kept the show going. 11 died in the chaos & stampede; many others are injured.

Another video showed fans jumping on security vehicles, while another showed fans chanting “Stop the show!”:

Footage captured at Astroworld during Travis Scott's performance shows fan jumping onto ambulance that was inside the crowd attending trampled victims & dancing on top of it.





Other videos posted to social media featured shots of fans who were unconscious and whose condition is unknown, as the concert continued.

And hours before last night’s tragedy, fans were filmed breaking through a fence and stampeding into the venue.

All this to see Travis Scott? This isn't normal behavior, these people were under a spell.

The 2020 Astroworld Festival was canceled due to the pandemic, like many such gatherings.

Friday night’s incident was a tragic echo of 2019’s Astroworld Festival, at which three people were hospitalized when they were stampeded just before Travis Scott was to take the stage.

