The popular Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has reportedly been delayed until October amid growing coronavirus fears.

The festival was originally set to take place on the weekends of April 10th and April 17th, but Coachella promoter Goldenvoice is reportedly in talks with artists to move the event to the weekends of October 9th and October 16th.

The event has recently become the world’s highest-grossing festival, as it generates more than $100 million annually. This year’s event was expected to produce similar results, as Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean were planned to headline.

Coachella, which takes place at Indio’s Empire Polo Club in the desert of California’s Inland Empire region, has regularly impressive headliners and acts, often resulting in a star-studded festival. This year, a total of 250,000 fans were expected to attend over its two weekends.

Coachella’s rescheduling follows the cancellation of the annual SXSW conference, which also changed event plans due to coronavirus concerns. The BNP Paribas Open, a professional tennis tournament played in India Wells, California, has also been canceled over the outbreak.

Neither Goldenvoice nor AEG, its parent company, has made an announcement regarding Coachella’s planned delay, but, for his part, Tesla founder Elon Musk offered this critical insight:

Coachella should postpone itself until it stops sucking — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2020

Was good maybe 5 or 6 years ago when you could wonder around & find great unknown bands — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2020

Coachella then responded to remind Musk that Tesla was once a corporate sponsor:

