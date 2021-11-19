‘There Was No Justice Today’: Family of Man Killed by Kyle Rittenhouse Slams Verdict

The family of one of the men shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse slammed his acquittal outside a Kenosha, Wisconsin courthouse on Friday.

Rittenhouse was 17 years old when he shot three men, killing two, during riots in Kenosha last year after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. On Friday, a jury found Rittenhouse not guilty on all five charges in his case.

“We are heartbroken and angry that Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted in his criminal trial for the murder of our son Anthony Huber,” said Huber’s parents Karen Bloom and John Huber. “There was no justice today for Anthony or for Mr. Rittenhouse’s other victims, Joseph Rosenbaum and Gaige Grosskreutz.”

Rosenbaum, like Anthony Huber, was shot and killed by Rittenhouse, while Grosskreutz was shot in the arm but survived.

Watch above, via CNN.

