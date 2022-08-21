The primary battle between Reps. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) and Jerrold Nader (D-NY) — two decades-long members of Congress forced to take on each other to remain in the House thanks to redistricting — has made headlines thanks to a series of notable gaffes by both candidates. And now, the trainwreck showdown is getting truly intense — as one candidate is going after the other for their mistakes.

Speaking with reporters in Manhattan on Saturday, Maloney questioned Nadler’s mental state — referencing a New York Post editorial which called out Nadler for a series of gaffes during a recent debate.

“They call him senile,” Maloney said. “They cite his performance at the debate where he couldn’t even remember who he impeached. He said he impeached Bush.”

The actual quote from the Post editorial board was that Nadler, during the Aug. 10 debate, “exposed himself as this close to senile” by saying he impeached former President George W. Bush. Nadler, 75, was attempting to reference his votes to impeach former President Donald Trump.

But Maloney, 76, has made some confounding comments of her own in recent weeks. Speaking with The New York Times editorial board, Maloney said “off the record, he’s not running again” — in response to a question about whether President Joe Biden should seek reelection in 2024. Yet she made the remark before the Times reporters agreed to keep it off the record, and so it was printed. She also had a bizarre CNN hit on Aug. 4 in which she showered Biden with praise but stated that she doesn’t believe he will run again — yet also pledged to support him should he seek a second term.

“Mr. President, I apologize,” Maloney said awkwardly. “I want you to run. I happen to think you won’t be running, but when you run or if you run, I will be there 100%. You have deserved it. You are a great president, and thank you for everything you’ve done for my state and all the states and all the cities in America. Thank you, Mr. President.

Watch above, via NY1.

