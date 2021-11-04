New Jersey State Senator-elect Ed Durr, the truck-driving Republican who ousted the state’s Senate majority leader, said in an interview he was not sure what he’ll do upon arriving in the state Capitol.

“Ed, what’s the first thing you’re going to do when you get to the capitol in Trenton?” Fox News’ Rachel Campos-Duffy asked Durr in an interviewing Wednesday evening.

“I really don’t know,” Durr said, before paraphrasing the late Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld‘s famous quote about “unknown unknowns.”

“That’s the key factor,” said Durr, “I don’t know what I don’t know, so I will learn what I need to know. And I’m going to guarantee one thing. I will be the voice, and people will hear me. Because if there is one thing people will learn about me, I got a big mouth and I don’t shut up. When I want to be heard I’m going to be heard. I will be that voice for the people, because the people deserve a voice.”

Durr defeated incumbent Democratic Senate President Stephen Sweeney in the state’s election on Tuesday, receiving 32,742 votes to Sweeney’s 30,444. Reports indicated Durr spent just $153 on his campaign, of which $66.64 went to Dunkin Donuts, though Durr clarified the real figure was closer to $5,000.

