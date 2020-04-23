Following President Donald Trump touting possible research into “injecting” people with disinfectant at the coronavirus presser Thursday, Twitter users tore into the president over the completely unfounded and potentially harmful information he was spreading to the American people.

“I think you said you’re going test that too. Sounds interesting,” Trump claimed.

“And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute,” he continued. “And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs, and it does a tremendous number on the lungs.”

“It would be interesting to check that. So that, you’re going have to use medical doctors with, but it sounds interesting to me,” Trump stated.

Injecting bleach, or any other surface cleaning agent, into the body is not safe and not medically efficacious.

As such, online critics ripped into the president over his pontification from the podium:

The President seems obsessed with injecting things into the body. What’s up with that. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) April 23, 2020

Today he talked about looking into injecting people with a disinfectant, and using the sun to cure people of the disease. You ever wonder what it would look & sound like if an ill-behaved three year old child was running the country? Watch today’s entire briefing. https://t.co/mIksuDGfjE — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 23, 2020

Fresh off of touting the failed hydroxychloroquine treatment, Trump is now promoting injecting coronavirus patients with disinfectant to kill the virus. Can’t see this backfiring at all. pic.twitter.com/Uq08VsFd5Q — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 23, 2020

supporting the president and owning the fake news media by injecting lysol directly into my lungs — Rob (@robrousseau) April 24, 2020

I know what Trump said about injecting disinfectant is deranged. But I think it is Far more deranged that every day we have news of thousands of our fellow Americans dying from this virus and he never, ever says a single word of empathy or sympathy this tragic loss of life. — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) April 23, 2020

We are all saved ! ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ suggests injecting disinfectant to treat coronavirus and touts power of sunlight to beat disease | The Independent https://t.co/X6Nsp8STe4 — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) April 23, 2020

Im sorry, did he just suggest injecting disinfectant into our lungs? I guess Clorox is the new Kool aid for the 24% who still think tiny hands is their savior. https://t.co/j9cPetU84w — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) April 23, 2020

Hello Melania! While you stay home to keep yourself & others healthy, can keep your husband occupied with puzzles & other activities so he won’t keep telling people to take deadly untested drugs or to try injecting themselves with disinfectant? #BeBetter#IncompetenceKills https://t.co/CNOEjdJ1Qw — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 23, 2020

Is it somebody’s job to stop @realDonaldTrump from injecting disinfectant or inhaling bleach? If so, hey take a couple days off. https://t.co/2Q9wLJzq1s — Dave Foley (@DaveSFoley) April 23, 2020

Just spitballin’ here, but what if Trump is pushing fake cures (injecting disinfectants), deadly re-opening of society, trying to limit testing, so by November we’re in an even bigger crisis, he can declare martial law, cancel elections, and control our food supply to contain us? — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) April 23, 2020

Did the President of the United States just suggest injecting people’s lungs with cleaning solvents? https://t.co/WkpckeIj8g — John Craven (@johncraven1) April 23, 2020

Is he…is he really recommending injecting disinfectant?

This can’t be right.pic.twitter.com/FFSavaxSvZ — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) April 23, 2020

Trump asks scientists to look into INJECTING PEOPLE WITH DISINFECTANT to kill the coronavirus https://t.co/wfUt8xl302 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) April 23, 2020

You are really out here accusing people of “Trump Derangement Syndrome” 20 minutes after he just suggested injecting bleach into people to fight disease? Word? https://t.co/c2VYYN5ilc — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) April 23, 2020

Will Fox News soon be promoting injecting yourself with disinfectant in order to protect from #Coronavirus ? Maybe Sean Hannity can demonstrate it on air. — Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) April 23, 2020

We’ve gone from hydroxychloroquine to injecting disinfectant in our bodies. Let’s let Donald Trump do it first! — John Dean (@JohnWDean) April 23, 2020

First, it was taking untested malaria drugs for coronavirus. Now it’s eating moonbeams. What’s next? Incantations? Sticking a screw driver in the wall socket while standing in a bucket of water? Cherry bubblegum? Eye of newt? Enough with this king of the stupid people. https://t.co/Ddlfv36OOu — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) April 23, 2020

