Trump Dragged for Irresponsibly Floating ‘Injection’ of Disinfectants Into Covid-19 Patients: ‘Clorox is the New Kool-Aid’

By Zachary PetrizzoApr 23rd, 2020, 8:46 pm
Following President Donald Trump touting possible research into “injecting” people with disinfectant at the coronavirus presser Thursday, Twitter users tore into the president over the completely unfounded and potentially harmful information he was spreading to the American people.

“I think you said you’re going test that too. Sounds interesting,” Trump claimed.

“And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute,” he continued. “And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs, and it does a tremendous number on the lungs.”

“It would be interesting to check that. So that, you’re going have to use medical doctors with, but it sounds interesting to me,” Trump stated.

Injecting bleach, or any other surface cleaning agent, into the body is not safe and not medically efficacious.

As such, online critics ripped into the president over his pontification from the podium:

