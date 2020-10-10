Trump Fan Tells Interviewer He’s QUADRUPLED His Income Under Trump — And They Both Bust Out Laughing at How He Did It

A Trump rally attendee recently explained in an interview that he has “literally” quadrupled his income under President Donald Trump, and when asked how he did it, both he and his interviewer busted out laughing at the implications of the answer.

The Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper conducted person-on-the-street interviews at a Trump rally in Harrisburg, PA recently, that got interesting when Klepper asked one man the eternal politics cliche: if he’s better off now than he was four years ago.

“Are you in a better place than you were 4 years ago?” Klepper asked a maskless but enbearded man in a MAGA hat and a “Fill That Seat” shirt.

“Absolutely. Absolutely,” the man replied, to which Klepper followed up “Is America in a better place than they were 4 years ago?”

“I believe so, absolutely,” the man said as Klepper ticked off Trump-era crises.

“You have higher unemployment, we have 200,000 people dead due to covid, and we have riots in the streets,” Klepper said.

“Yes, let me just tell you this much, yes I’m doing much better,” the man interrupted. “I’m literally making four times as much as I was making when Obama was president.”

“What do you do?” Kleper asked.

“I work for a debt relief company,” the man replied, sending his interviewer into a fit of laughter.

:So as a debt relief employee, you make more money under Donald Trump,” Klepper said.

“Yeah I do,” the man said, laughing along with Klepper.

Even prior to the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. household debt had soared to record levels under Trump.

Watch the clip above via The Daily Show.

