The Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper broke the heart of a Trump rallygoer during his latest segment of Fingers the Pulse — revealing to the crestfallen MAGA fan that President Donald Trump himself votes by mail, despite several claims that mail-in ballots are fraudulent.

“So much excitement in the air,” Klepper said of the rally in Harrisburg, PA. “So many droplets. You feel like people are going to feel this effect for weeks to come.”

Klepper interviewed many Trump supporters attending the rally and was almost always the only one wearing a mask, but one fan stood out in particular.

When Klepper asked the fan if he was worried about the coronavirus, the fan explained that he personally was not, but that he has a father with underlying health conditions. “So if he gets it, he’s going to be in trouble,” the fan added.

The Daily Show correspondent then questioned why he would risk going to the rally if his father could become seriously ill from the coronavirus. “Just to see Trump,” the fan admitted, noting that it’s worth the risk.

Klepper later asked the superfan what his thoughts on voting by mail are. “I think mail-in-ballots is not gonna be fair, cause it leads to fraud and stuff,” the fan explained.

Klepper then broke the news: the president himself uses mail-in-ballots.

“Oh, he does? Where?” asked the fan.

“That’s how he votes,” Klepper explained. “He mails it in.”

“I honestly didn’t know that,” the depleted fan responded. “I don’t even know what you’re talking about.”

