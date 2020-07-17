comScore

Trump Fires Back at ‘Seldom Seen Niece’ Mary Over New Book: ‘Says Untruthful Things… She’s a Mess!’

By Josh FeldmanJul 17th, 2020, 6:59 pm

Olivier Douliery/Getty Images

There have been a lot of big Trump-era books that have generated national discussion, and the most recent one comes from a member of President Donald Trump’s own family — his niece Mary.

The author of Too Much and Never Enough has said that her uncle is “dangerous” and “utterly incapable of leading.” She also claimed this week that her uncle has used the N-word and anti-Semitic slurs.

Amid the legal battle prior to her book’s release, the president didn’t really comment publicly, but on Friday night he fired back at his niece’s book in a thread also taking shots at John Bolton’s book and remarking, “I am the ultimate member of The Book of the Month Club.”

The president tweeted that Mary is “a seldom seen niece who knows little about me, says untruthful things about my wonderful parents (who couldn’t stand her!) and me, and violated her NDA.”

He brought up her revelation that she was a source for that big 2018 report on his tax returns and said, “She’s a mess!”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: