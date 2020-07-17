There have been a lot of big Trump-era books that have generated national discussion, and the most recent one comes from a member of President Donald Trump’s own family — his niece Mary.

The author of Too Much and Never Enough has said that her uncle is “dangerous” and “utterly incapable of leading.” She also claimed this week that her uncle has used the N-word and anti-Semitic slurs.

Amid the legal battle prior to her book’s release, the president didn’t really comment publicly, but on Friday night he fired back at his niece’s book in a thread also taking shots at John Bolton’s book and remarking, “I am the ultimate member of The Book of the Month Club.”

The president tweeted that Mary is “a seldom seen niece who knows little about me, says untruthful things about my wonderful parents (who couldn’t stand her!) and me, and violated her NDA.”

He brought up her revelation that she was a source for that big 2018 report on his tax returns and said, “She’s a mess!”

….will all end up going to the government anyway. Next up is Mary Trump, a seldom seen niece who knows little about me, says untruthful things about my wonderful parents (who couldn’t stand her!) and me, and violated her NDA. She also broke the Law by givng out my…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2020

….Tax Returns. She’s a mess! Many books have been written about me, some good, some bad. Both happily and sadly, there will be more to come! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2020

