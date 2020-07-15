Mary Trump, President Donald Trump’s niece, defended her bombshell claims about her uncle in her first major interview on her new book: Too Much and Never Enough.

Speaking to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, Mary Trump said the first thing the country ought to know about her uncle is “he is utterly incapable of leading this country, and it’s dangerous to allow him to do so.” ABC previously previewed how Ms. Trump wants her uncle to resign from the Oval Office, but she also seemed to take things further at one point by speaking about what she hopes to see in the near future.

“This country is on a precipice,” she said, “and we have a decision to make in the not too distant future about who we want to be and where we want to go as a country. It’s hard for me to process just how many awful things are going on simultaneously on a daily basis, and people need to know. People need as much information as is available in order to make a decision that makes sense for our future.”

From there, Stephanopoulos asked Ms. Trump about her allegation that the president had somebody take his SATs for him. The ABC anchor especially scrutinized Ms. Trump about whether she ever met her uncle’s stand-in, and whether her sources can be trusted since she cannot provide any kind of documentation about this.

“I’ve been told this by people in my family. I am absolutely confident that it’s true,” Ms. Trump said. “I’m counting on people I trust who told me this story. So in terms of documentation, no, I can’t prove it. But I can certainly say with 100 percent certainty that I was told this story by a source very close to Donald.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]