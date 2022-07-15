Trump Gets TORCHED After MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Flags Fundraising Button in Ivana Trump Condolence Email: ‘What a Sh*tty Human’

Former President Donald Trump faced blistering social media criticism after NBC News correspondent and MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell pointed out a fundraising button in an email lamenting Ivana Trump‘s death.

When news broke that the first Mrs. Trump had passed away Thursday at the age of 73, Trump released this statement mourning the loss via his Truth Social platform:

I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!

Trump also distributed a screenshot of the statement via email from his “Save America” PAC, which included a “DONATE TO SAVE AMERICA” button — as all such emails do.

Within minutes, Mitchell tweeted a copy of the email, along with the damning message “Fundraising off this.”

That characterization went viral, racking up tens of thousands of likes and retweets as an army of blue-checks — which included The Fonz and Luke Skywalker — joined in to denounce Trump — essentially for failing to ensure that the administrator of his email list altered the typical format of those emails to omit the button:

Classy with a “K”.

🤮🤢 https://t.co/m92ihJJJkd — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) July 14, 2022

Instead of flowers and gravestones, we should aspire to have mass email solicitations sent in our memories; and in lieu of wakes and shivas, fundraisers. https://t.co/02UZeR2CEp — George Conway🌻 (@gtconway3d) July 14, 2022

What a shitty human. “My ex is dead…send me money.” https://t.co/k67wf90SJu — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) July 14, 2022

Dear God, you took the wrong Trump. https://t.co/rxYFI3CqC1 — Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) July 15, 2022

Trump is a ghoul. https://t.co/5Eft2QppAF — Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) July 14, 2022

I would be more surprised if Trump didn’t fundraise off the death of the mother of some of his children. https://t.co/AzYeZNXGU9 — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) July 14, 2022

For those of you who thought Trump couldn’t sink any lower…strap on your miner’s headlamp & spelunking gear https://t.co/8vU7kZeMzS — 🌻 Emily Brandwin 🌻 (@CIAspygirl) July 14, 2022

This is ALWAYS the moment we all raise money https://t.co/kbnqBzDy7b — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) July 14, 2022

There were some who defended Trump and slammed Mitchell:

It’s on the letterhead. It wasn’t added for purposes of this statement. It’s always there. But you knew that. You’re pure trash. https://t.co/K6jTcNXMMU — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 14, 2022

Hack MSNBC host (whose husband was responsible for the Great Recession) knows that the fundraising link is a standard email footer that goes out on all of Trump’s emails. But she doesn’t care because she’s a liberal hack. https://t.co/DAtGglEKvB — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 14, 2022

All his statements and TRUTH posts are sent out in this same format. Your tweet lacks context. https://t.co/RtQ9d5PyUr — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) July 14, 2022

