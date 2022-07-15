Trump Gets TORCHED After MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Flags Fundraising Button in Ivana Trump Condolence Email: ‘What a Sh*tty Human’

By Tommy ChristopherJul 15th, 2022, 7:37 am
 

Chet Strange/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump faced blistering social media criticism after NBC News correspondent and MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell pointed out a fundraising button in an email lamenting Ivana Trump‘s death.

When news broke that the first Mrs. Trump had passed away Thursday at the age of 73, Trump released this statement mourning the loss via his Truth Social platform:

I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!

Trump also distributed a screenshot of the statement via email from his “Save America” PAC, which included a “DONATE TO SAVE AMERICA” button — as all such emails do.

Within minutes, Mitchell tweeted a copy of the email, along with the damning message “Fundraising off this.”

That characterization went viral, racking up tens of thousands of likes and retweets as an army of blue-checks — which included The Fonz and Luke Skywalker — joined in to denounce Trump — essentially for failing to ensure that the administrator of his email list altered the typical format of those emails to omit the button:

There were some who defended Trump and slammed Mitchell:

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: