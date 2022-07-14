BREAKING: Ivana Trump, First Wife of Donald Trump, Dies at 73

Former President Donald Trump’s first wife, Ivana Trump, died on Thursday at 73.

The family informed the media of Ivana’s passing with a statement that read, “Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination.”

“She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren,” the family added.

Ivana and Donald divorced in 1992 after having three children together: Donald Jr, Eric, and Ivanka.

ABC News reported that “Manhattan paramedics, responding to a call for cardiac arrest, found a 73-year-old woman in the Upper East Side apartment where Ivana Trump lived just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the FDNY.”

Donald Trump released a statement on his Truth Social, saying:

I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!

This story may be updated.

