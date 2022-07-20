Trump Lashes Out at NBC News While He Celebrates Election-Denier Dan Cox’s Primary Win

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at NBC News in the same breath he celebrated election-denying GOP candidate Dan Cox‘s victory in the Maryland gubernatorial primary.

On Tuesday, Republican primary voters delivered Cox an overwhelming victory over the more moderate Kelly Schulz, who had been endorsed by term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan. The tally currently sits at 56 percent for Cox to 40 percent for Schulz.

On Tuesday evening, Trump blasted outa pair of “Truth Social” not-a-tweet postings about the news, each of which displayed Trump’s trademark grace and humility.

In the first, Trump rubbed Hogan’s face in the impending result, and expressed a wish to face him in a direct contest:

Wow! Trump Endorsed Dan Cox is doing really well tonight in seeking the Republican Gubernatorial Nomination from the Great State of Maryland. Not over yet, but RINO Larry Hogan’s Endorsement doesn’t seem to be working out so well for his heavily favored candidate. Next, I’d love to see Larry run for President!

And once the race was called for Cox, Trump simultaneously celebrated the decision and slammed the outlet that made the call as “Fake News”:

Congratulations to Dan Cox. NBC Fake News just called the race, but in this case the reporting wasn’t Fake (for a change!).

The result is being spun as a “win for Democrats” because Cox is one of several candidates whom Democrats have apparently tried to boost against more moderate candidates in an effort to choose opponents that they see as easier to beat in a general election.

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace explained the strategy Tuesday afternoon, noting that Democrats “succeeded in boosting Trump-aligned Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania and Darren Bailey in Illinois. They are attempting it in Arizona right now with Kari Lake. They tried unsuccessfully to do it in Colorado by giving an assist to two 2020 election deniers.”

But many observers note that this sort of thinking is what led to Trump’s victory in 2016.

