Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg Could Be Charged With Crimes By Next Week: NYT

The Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into the Trump Organization is about to escalate dramatically, according to a new report.

A New York Times piece out Friday cites several sources with knowledge who say that criminal charges could be announced against the Trump Organization as soon as next week. Most notably, those indictments could include CFO Allen Weisselberg — a key figure who has been close to former President Donald Trump for many years.

Weisselberg has long been thought to be a main target of the Manhattan probe — with many observers, including his own former daughter-in-law, predicting that he will ultimately flip on Trump. The Times reports that the Manhattan probe, led by District Attorney Cyrus Vance, has been focused — of late — on perks paid out to company executives including Weisselberg, and whether taxes were paid on those bonuses.

That, however, is just one part of an investigation that has gone on for three years. Among other things, the probe has explored whether the Trump Organization manipulated the value of its properties in order to skirt taxes, and also whether Weisselberg played a role in hush money payouts to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal ahead of the 2016 election.

