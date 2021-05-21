Ex-Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg Will Flip, Former Daughter in Law Predicts in Stunning CNN Interview

Allen Weisselberg is the Chief Financial Officer of the Trump Organization. According to several experts and talking heads, he holds the keys to the opaque financial past that puts former President Donald Trump in criminal jeopardy. Jennifer Weisselberg is the Trump CFO’s former daughter-in-law and told CNN’s Erin Burnett Thursday night that she expects her former father-in-law to flip on the ex-President.

This is not Jennifer Weisselberg’s first foray into the political media world related to her former husband’s father’s boss. In March, Jane Mayer reported for the New Yorker specific details that she shared, namely how Trump behaved curiously while attending a shiva:

Jennifer told me that she first met Trump before she was married, at Allen Weisselberg’s modest house, in Wantagh, on Long Island. That day, the Weisselberg family was sitting shivah, for Allen’s mother. Trump showed up in a limousine and blurted out, “This is where my C.F.O. lives? It’s embarrassing!” Then, Jennifer recalled, Trump showed various shivah attendees photographs of naked women with him on a yacht. “After that, he starts hitting on me,” she said. Jennifer claimed that Allen Weisselberg, instead of being offended on her behalf, humored his boss: “He didn’t stand up for me!” Asked about this, Weisselberg’s lawyer, Mary Mulligan, said, “No comment.”

In that same article, however, Ms. Weisselberg said that she was unsure if the Trump CFO would flip on his boss. Now, that specific tune has changed, perhaps based on news that a New York state investigation into Trump is now officially a criminal one.

Weisselberg shared numerous details about her private life and how it related to Trump, explaining how Trump’s underwriting of her child’s private school tuition was not an act of charity but one of avoiding taxes. But towards the end of the interview, Burnett flatly asked her guest if she thinks the Trump CFO will flip on his boss, to which she flatly said “Yes.”

“Wow, no hesitation at all with your answer there,” Burnett replied before asking her why she cooperated with authorities.

“Because I think the truth matters, and it’s become so much bigger,” Jennifer Weisselberg responded. “I’m not motivated by money; I’m not motivated by the post-judgment divorce situation that they started. When they start civil cases to cover up their own crimes. I have no motivation. I get nothing out of this, but I think the truth matters, and it’s so horrifying to think that Donald Trump could be president again, knowing what I know.”

“I’m not afraid to tell the truth, you know, and I respect the D.A.’s investigation. It is serious. And it continues to be finite. Numbers are finite, you know? They always are, she added. “And there needs to be accountability.”

Watch above via CNN.

