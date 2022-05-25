Trump Says He’s Going Forward With NRA Convention in Houston this Weekend After Texas School Massacre

Former President Donald Trump will still attend the NRA Convention this week in Houston, Texas following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, he announced in a Truth Social post on Wednesday.

At least 19 children and two teachers were killed in Tuesday’s shooting by an 18-year-old man who was then shot and killed by police. He is believed to have acted alone and police are investigating regarding a possible motive.

“America needs real solutions and real leadership in this moment, not politicians and partisanship,” wrote Trump. “That’s why I will keep my longtime commitment to speak in Texas at the NRA Convention and deliver an important address to America. In the meantime, we all continue to pray for the victims, their families, and for our entire nation—we are all in this together!”

The conference is scheduled for Friday May 27 through Sunday May 29, with Trump’s keynote speech scheduled for Friday. The NRA is currently touting the former president’s upcoming appearance on their homepage.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) told NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth that the senator would not be attending the conference, issuing a statement: “Prior to the tragedy today in Uvalde we had already informed the NRA he would not be able to speak due to an unexpected change in his schedule. He now has to be in D.C. for personal reasons on Friday.”

So far, Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) still plan to attend the conference, and are listed among the scheduled speakers.

(Hat tip: NBC News’ Marc Caputo)

