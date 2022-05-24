Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Houston, Texas on Friday, just days after a mass shooting killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school.

Texas, which changed its laws in September 2021 to make the state a “Second Amendment sanctuary state” according to the governor, became the latest scene of a mass shooting in the U.S.

On Monday, the NRA announced Trump’s speech:

Just a few days left until President Trump speaks at NRA’s Annual Meeting for the 6th time! Hear from Trump this Friday, May 27, 2PM in Houston, TX! Visit http://NRAAM.org for more info!

The speech will take place just 72 hours after the deadly shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Other speakers at the meeting, which is being held by the NRA’s “legislative” or lobbying arm, include Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn (R-TX), Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD), and Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX).

“Governor Abbott is a tireless defender of the right to keep and bear arms,” Wayne LaPierre, the head of NRA told the Houston Chronicle announcing the event. No Democrats are speaking at the event according to the Chronicle.

Trump has spoken in the aftermath of mass shootings at schools before. In May 2018, after the February Parkland shooting Trump said “all of us agree that we must harden certain schools… We want armed guards.”

“We strongly believe in allowing highly trained teachers to carry concealed weapons,” Trump added at the time, a position which has since permeated the GOP.

