President Donald Trump slammed Fox News’ chief White House correspondent and complained about Fox’s declining quality — in his view — during a long phone interview with Sean Hannity on that very network.

Speaking on Thursday in one of his frequent call-in interviews with the primetime host, who is also a close personal confidante, Trump fired back at Fox’s top White House reporter, John Roberts in a mini-rant. Trump’s anger arose from a moment earlier on Thursday, when Roberts engaged in a tense exchange with Trump White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, pushing her to condemn white supremacy on behalf of the president. Which she repeatedly refused to do.

The president, who had kicked off the interview with Hannity just moments before with a now-unequivocal condemnation of white supremacy, the KKK, and other white nationalist groups, complained that debate moderator Chris Wallace, also of Fox News, had already asked him the same question before Tuesday’s debate.

“Chris Wallace asked me the same question last time and you know, it’s a shame. It’s a shame that they can get away with it,” Trump said, before training his fire on Roberts.

“When I saw John Roberts’ today going crazy,” Trump said. “Kayleigh is just an incredible person. She was abused by John Roberts. It’s a terrible thing. Fox is a much different place than it used to be, Sean.”

In response to Trump criticizing two of his colleagues and indicting his employer, Hannity merely moved on to another question.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

