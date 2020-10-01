Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts is perplexed by President Donald Trump and his administration’s recent comments on white supremacists.

In Kayleigh McEnany’s latest press briefing, Roberts extensively challenged the press secretary over Trump’s remarks from his debate with Joe Biden. McEnany deflected, rather than providing an emphatic denouncement of racist groups. When Roberts joined America’s Newsroom shortly after the briefing, he defended his “simple question” and panned McEnany for not taking it head on and without ambiguity.

“For some reason, the White House wants to rely on previous record, which in all fairness, most people would say there is some ambiguity there, the record is mixed,” Roberts said. “Why not just come right out today and say here is the definitive answer to that question? And in the height of this election, when it will probably do the president a lot of good, to have somebody say the president denounces white supremacy and groups that espouse it, they wouldn’t do that here in the Briefing Room.”

Roberts went on to note that Trump was also ambiguous and “worked up” when asked yesterday if he condemns white supremacy.

“I don’t understand why he wouldn’t say ‘I denounce white supremacy. I’ve always denounced white supremacy,'” Roberts said. “For some reason, they’re not saying the word, and that’s what’s very puzzling.”

