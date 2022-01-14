Former President Donald Trump ripped into outgoing Republican Arizona Governor Doug Ducey on Friday after “hearing rumors” that Ducey may run for the U.S. Senate.

Trump wrote in a statement, “Rumors are that Doug Ducey, the weak RINO Governor from Arizona, is being pushed by Old Crow Mitch McConnell to run for the U.S. Senate. He will never have my endorsement or the support of MAGA Nation!”

The attack is the latest example of Trump’s willingness to divide the Republican Party over support for his unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election – which Trump claims is why he lost to Joe Biden.

Ducey certified the election results in Arizona, declaring Biden the winner, despite pressure from Trump not to. Ducey, who is term-limited, made headlines in December 2020 when he declined a call from Trump while signing the actual document certifying the election.

Trump’s statement comes a day after Politico ran a story entitled, “Top Trump nemesis might join GOP Senate primary.” The Republican primary to challenge Sen. Mark Kelly already has four major declared candidates.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, Peter Theil-aligned venture capitalist Blake Masters, solar power executive Jim Lamon, and state emergency leader Mick McGuire are the leading candidates in a crowded field that may still grow.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com