Trump Goes On Wild Rant About Wanting to Give Himself And Two Sons the Medal of Honor ‘For Something’

President Donald Trump went on a wild and lengthy rant on Wednesday when he joked about wanting to also be part of a father-son duo that has won the Medal of Honor. With both his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, in attendance for his speech, Trump instead joked he will give both his sons the medal and added, “We’ll have a threesome.”

While celebrating the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in North Dakota, Trump waxed poetic about the former President Roosevelt and his son, General Theodore Roosevelt, Jr., who were one of two father-son pairs given the Medal of Honor. The second was Arthur MacArthur and his son, General Douglas MacArthur.

He then turned his attention to himself. “As I see my two beautiful sons sitting there, I think, ‘I’m going to give one to myself and one to them’. We’ll have a threesome. I’ll pick out one of the two,” Trump said.

“I’ll give them the Congressional Medal of Honor for something, for their genius at hunting,” he added. “I’ll get one for taking on Russia, Russia, Russia, or something. We’ll have a third pair. No, I’m only kidding. I have thought about—this is dangerous to say because the fake news is up there; they’re all over the place. When I joke, I always—I learned earlier, don’t be sarcastic in politics.”

The president joked about giving himself a Medal of Honor as recently as two weeks ago in Montana. The idea has been a frequent refrain during his second term in office, even as he’s also made disparaging remarks about the award.

Watch the above via Fox News.

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