First Lady Melania Trump issued a rare public statement on the Supreme Court upholding bans on transgender athletes in girls’ sports, declaring she “fully” supports “the LGBTQIA+ community.”

In an X post on Tuesday, Trump began by quoting her recent memoir and noting it has been a bestseller.

“‘As many of you may know, I fully support the LGBTQIA+ community. But we must also ensure that our female athletes are protected and respected.’ – MELANIA, #1 NYT Bestseller, (p. 156),” the first lady wrote.

She continued:

The U.S. Supreme Court has now legally confirmed this opinion:

“Under Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, may schools maintain women’s and girls’ sports for biological females? … The answer is yes.” America, we can support the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community and also protect opportunities for female athletes. Respect everyone and keep girls’ sports fair. Both ideals are essential.

She then linked to the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“As many of you may know, I fully support the LGBTQIA+ community. But we must also ensure that our female athletes are protected and respected." – MELANIA, #1 NYT Bestseller, (p. 156)



The U.S. Supreme Court has now legally confirmed this opinion:

“Under Title IX and the Equal… — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) June 30, 2026

The Supreme Court released new rulings on Tuesday, including upholding bans on transgender athletes in girls’ sports in West Virginia and Idaho. The ruling has major implications as more than two dozen other states have implemented similar bans.

The court determined the ban does not violate Title IX, a civil rights law prohibiting sexual discrimination in schools that receive federal funds, in the 6-3 ruling.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote the majority opinion, with the court’s three liberal judges dissenting, saying states “may maintain women’s and girls’ sports for biological females,” but warning transgender athletes should not be “ostracized or vilified” and should be included in some way.

President Donald Trump took a victory lap on Truth Social on Tuesday morning following the ruling.

“BIG WIN: The United States Supreme Court just RULED AGAINST MEN PLAYING IN WOMEN’S SPORTS,” he wrote. “Wow! That takes that ridiculous situation off the table!!!”

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