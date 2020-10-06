comScore

Trump Stuns With Tweets Saying He’s Stopping Covid Stimulus Negotiations Until After Election: ‘It’s Like He’s Trying to Lose’

By Josh FeldmanOct 6th, 2020, 3:54 pm

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he’s stopping negotiations with Congress on covid relief “until after the election.”

In his Twitter thread, the president says he wants the Republican-led Senate to “focus full time on approving” Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court.

Reporters immediately noticed the impact on the Dow:

And the announcement stunned a lot of people, with many wondering why Trump would do this a month before the election in the first place:

