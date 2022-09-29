Trump Team Bitterly Complains to Judge Dearie About DoJ Making ‘Antagonistic’ Comments – And Publishing Trump Complaints

In a new filing, former President Donald Trump‘s legal team complained bitterly about the Justice Department for making “antagonistic” comments and for publicly sharing their own complaints, among other things.

In their latest filing to Special Master in the Mar-a-Lago probe, Judge Raymond Dearie — who was one of two proposed candidates Team Trump suggested for Special Master — Trump attorneys James Trusty, Lindsey Halligan, and Evan Corcoran ticked through a laundry list of grievances.

The first several paragraphs are devoted to arguing for more time because, among other things, the “11,000 documents” seized during the search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home “contain closer to 200,000 pages.”

The team also complained to Dearie that the Department of Justice used their filings as an opportunity “to lecture Plaintiff’s counsel with conclusory and antagonistic comments regarding counsel’s privately filed objections.”

The Government also uses the opportunity of asking for an extension of deadlines to lecture Plaintiff’s counsel with conclusory and antagonistic comments regarding counsel’s privately filed objections to the Amended Case Management Plan. DOJ continues to mistake itself as having judicial authority. Its comments are not argument, but proclamations designed to steamroll judicial oversight and the Plaintiff’s constitutional rights. Along those lines, by participating in this litigation, the Plaintiff has not waived, and cannot be deemed to have waived, his rights under the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure, or any of his rights and immunities arising under the Constitution of the United States.

The filing concludes with another reference to the complaints that they had previously made under seal being included in the Justice Department’s public filing:

Finally, as the Government chose to include in its public filing references to our objections to the Amended Case Management Plan (which was sent to chambers directly as a letter), a copy of our letter is enclosed herewith, for consistent treatment and to preserve those objections before Your Honor. We remain available to discuss the resolution of these objections if it is helpful for Your Honor. Otherwise, we will continue to review and categorize documents upon receipt, in an effort to expeditiously complete the document review process and to identify areas of litigation under Rule 41(g).

Team Trump included an unsealed version of that letter.

