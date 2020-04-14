comScore

Trump Tweet About ‘Mutiny’ During Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Panic

By Leia IdlibyApr 14th, 2020, 12:33 pm
Donald Trump Tweets

Nicholas Kamm/Getty Images

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) has pushed back on President Donald Trump’s false claims that as president, his “authority is total,” which prompted Trump to compare the Democratic Governors to the mutineers in the film Mutiny on the Bounty in a Tuesday tweet.

The Twitter post caused panic, as Trump, therefore, would also be comparing himself to Royal Navy administrator Captain Bligh as he leads the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic. Bligh is generally perceived as the villain of the story and was depicted as abusive and power-hungry.

After he expressed that Mutiny on the Bounty is one of his “all time favorite movies,” Trump wrote, “A good old fashioned mutiny every now and then is an exciting and invigorating thing to watch, especially when the mutineers need so much from the Captain. Too easy!”

The tweet is particularly concerning, as governors currently need federal support, such as help obtaining ventilators and PPE, as they work to keep their states safe amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Many public figures were shocked by the president’s comparison, and have since taken to Twitter to express their anger and confusion, reminding Trump of Captain Bligh’s role in history:

