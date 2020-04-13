President Donald Trump claimed at Monday’s coronavirus task force briefing that as president, his “authority is total.”

Trump has insisted that the decision about whether to reopen the country will be a tough one for him to make. When asked about governors having the authority, Trump said the following:

“When somebody’s the President of the United States, the authority is total. And that’s the way it’s gotta be. It’s total. And the governors know that.”

A few minutes later, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins followed up and said, “That is not true.”

“You know what we’re gonna do?” Trump responded. “We’re going to write up papers on this, it’s not going to be necessary, because the governors need us one way or the other, because ultimately it comes with the federal government. That being said, we’re getting along very well with the governors.”

You can watch clips above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]