Trumpworld Source Tells Axios Trump Saving Return To Twitter For Special Occasion — Like ‘Another Indictment’

Trumpworld sources are telling Axios that ex-President Donald Trump is saving his reintroduction to Twitter for a special occasion, like “another indictment.”

Two-and-a-half years after Trump was banned from most social media for inciting the deadly January 6 attack, and half-a-year after Trump’s Twitter account was reinstated in November by self-described “Chief Twit” Elon Musk, Trump has yet to issue his first comeback tweet.

Trump is still active on his own site — Truth Social — and while he has teased a return to Twitter, he hasn’t delivered just yet.

But Sophia Cai of Axios has the scoop on the latest Trump head-fake at a Twitter comeback, where his reach far exceeds that of his follower count on Truth Social.

Among the details of Cai’s reporting is Team Trump’s hope of using the return to ward off some future bit of bad news:

Zoom in: As Trump tries to reclaim the White House while fighting off felony charges, people close to his team think he’ll eventually get back on Twitter — and that when he does, it will be with showmanship and a purpose. A person close to Trump’s campaign cast the ex-president’s Twitter return as a tool his team could use to try to offset bad news — another indictment, for example. That was the strategy this month in Miami, after Trump was arraigned on federal charges of mishandling classified documents. He blasted complaints on Truth Social, stopped by a popular Cuban restaurant, and later skewered his critics in a speech at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J.

Unfortunately, Trump only gets one chance to do a comeback tweet, and he’s got a long list of potential bad news to deflect.

Trump faces a raft of other investigations and potential indictments and charges and verdicts — the Special Counsel Jack Smith-led Justice Department probes into Trump’s conduct surrounding the January 6 insurrection, as well as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ grand jury investigation of his effort to overturn election results in Georgia and New York Attorney General Letitia James’s civil case against Trump and his company, and the trial over an indictment on 34 felony counts for crimes involving hush money payments to adult entertainment entrepreneur Stormy Daniels and others.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com