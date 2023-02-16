JUST IN: Trump Election Crimes Grand Jury Report Calls For Indictments On ‘Crimes Where The Evidence Is Compelling’

Part of the report from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ grand jury investigation of Trump’s effort to overturn election results in Georgia has been released, and it finds likely evidence of crimes and calls for indictments.

The grand jury wrapped up last month, and despite objections from DA Willis, a court ordered the release of a portion of the panel’s report.

On Thursday morning, a nine-page redacted version of the grand jury’s findings was released, and offered tantalizingly few details.

“The Grand Jury was impaneled to investigate a specific issue: the facts and circumstances relating directly or indirectly to possible attempts to disrupt the lawful administration of the 2020 presidential elections in the State of Georgia,” the report reads.

Perhaps least surprising, given the extensive investigations that have already found no evidence of fraud that would have affected outcomes in the 2020 election, is the panel’s unanimous conclusion on that issue in the state of Georgia:

The Grand Jury heard extensive testimony on the subject of alleged election fraud from poll workers, investigators, technical experts, and State of Georgia employees and officials, as well as from persons still claiming that such fraud took place We find by unanimous vote that no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election that could result’1n overturning that election.

The report also teases by describing what’s included in the report, but not including the specifics — like a list of recommendations for indictments (plural) and the relevant statutes (plural):

We set forth for the Court our recommendations on indictments and relevant statutes, including the votes by the Grand Jurors. This includes the votes respective to each topic, indicated in “Yea/Nay/Abstain” format throughout. The total number of Grand Jurors who placed a vote on each topic has been indicated in each section. Footnotes have been added in certain places where jurors requested the opportunity to clarify their vote for any reason. Each applicable statute is referenced by citation number. Attached to this document as Appendix A is complete set of Georgia statutes referenced below.

And finally, the report singles out perjury as a likely crime committed by witnesses in the probe, and recommends indictments (plural) for crimes (plural) where the evidence warrants:

A majority of the Grand Jury believes that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it. The Grand Jury recommends that the District Attorney seek appropriate indictments for such crimes where the evidence is compelling.

The news is somewhat incomplete, but DA Willis has not been shy about her intention to pursue the case.

